Aqua Properties, a multinational award-winning real estate developer in the UAE, has launched its groundbreaking project, ‘The Central Downtown’, an upscale development in Dubai's Arjan neighbourhood.

Aqua Properties had recently announced plans to launch a series of significant developments in Dubai valued at AED3 billion ($816 million).

Ali Tumbi, the founder of Aqua Properties, expressed his enthusiasm for this transformative project, stating, "As we bring a touch of convenience and accessibility to every facet of your daily life, we are elated to introduce The Central Downtown - a realisation of our vision for an upgraded living experience."

The Central Downtown's four towers are set to reach new heights by 2026 on a sprawling 300,000 sq ft plot -- the largest land parcel within the dynamic Arjan neighbourhood, atop a sprawling 150,000 sq ft shopping mall, giving residents the exclusive privilege to live above a retail haven.

Residents will enjoy an array of amenities, including recreation and entertainment, wellness and fitness, community and culture, and nature and serenity.

The project boasts a roof podium featuring a series of indoor and outdoor amenities making it a standout focal point. Among the offerings are a golf simulator, wave pool, jacuzzi and multipurpose hall, creating a versatile space for its residents. Additionally, they can enjoy a wide range of recreational options, including a BBQ area, colour fountain, dog park, family sitting area, jogging track, kids play area, and mini golf course.

The outdoor space features an open-air gymnasium, organic farm, padel tennis court, prayer room, rainforest retreat, rock climbing wall, table tennis, and Zen garden.

The project also includes a beauty salon, business centre, changing rooms, daycare centre and health club. “Our vision is to create spaces that transcend conventional living. The Central Downtown offers residents an enriched lifestyle, catering to every need within the community,” Tumbi stated.

The Central Downtown will offer a total of 1,168 residential units consisting of studio apartments, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom configurations, complemented by a selection of retail stores.

The property is connected to major highways and renowned attractions, including the Miracle Garden, Dubai Butterﬂy Garden, and Dubai Autodrome. The proximity to new communities like Dubai Hills, Arabian Ranches and JVC, as well as direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road, enhances the project’s optimal connectivity. The Central Downtown is strategically located between two airports of Dubai and just 30 minutes’ drive away from Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).