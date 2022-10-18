Dubai - Chestertons announced the appointment of seasoned real estate expert Andrew Elliott to lead the company’s newly launched commercial office, retail and industrial sales, and leasing division.

Elliott, who has a 17-year tenure at the commercial arm of Betterhomes (CRC), will now launch and lead Chestertons' newly formed commercial division, according to a press release on Monday.

Chestertons continuing expansion strategy is capitalising on the company’s 200-year pedigree with new divisions and offices to be added across the Middle Eastern region.

Chestertons CEO, Nick Witty, said: “Andrew has a wealth of experience in the commercial real estate sector and, throughout his career, has been recognised for consistently delivering outstanding results for his clients. His knowledge and understanding of the market will be invaluable in our next phase of growth across the region.”

Chestertons is a leading international real estate services firm headquartered in Dubai and London. The launch of the commercial division will enable the company to cater to a wider range of clients while capitalising on the rising demand for commercial space.

According to research, the UAE commercial real estate market is projected to record a compound annual growth rate of around 6% over the next five years, underscoring the timing of the launch.

“Despite the challenges many industries faced due to COVID-19, the commercial real estate sector in Dubai was one of the few that, after a short period of adjustment, remained relatively unscathed and has subsequently gone on to prosper as the demand for office space continues to grow,” said Elliott.

Elliott concluded: “I’m looking forward to implementing a strategy and team that will be able to leverage the Chestertons brand values and cater to clients regionally and internationally.”

