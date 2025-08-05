Amwaj Beachfront, a pioneer in the development and operation of luxury beachfront real estate in the Middle East, has signed an agreement appointing key contracting company Cyprus Cybarco Tabet (CCT) as the main contractor to carry out finishing works for the western tower of the Meliá Beachfront development in Bahrain.

Meliá Beachfront offers a diverse collection of townhouses, premium apartments and branded residences, in addition to a luxury hotel, delivering an integrated beachside lifestyle with a private beach in a prime strategic location at the entrance to Amwaj Islands with direct access to the new Muharraq Ring Road.

It is being developed by Infracorp, a leading specialised company in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector.

The project boasts a built-up area of 250,000 sqm, comprising three 22-storey residential towers with around 700 units, and a five-storey complex housing 94 waterfront townhouses complete with gardens and a private beach, thus reinforcing the project’s position as an integrated coastal destination that offers a truly luxurious lifestyle in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Strategically located, it is just minutes away from key destinations including Marassi Galleria and Bahrain International Airport.

As the main contractor, CCT will carry out finishing works for the western tower of the Meliá Beachfront, comprising 240 residential units.

The signing ceremony was held at Infracorp’s headquarters in Manama, in the presence of Majed Al Khan, Chairman of Amwaj Beachfront, and Ashraf Obaid, the CEO of Cyprus Cybarco Tabet, along with a number of executives and officials from both sides.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Khan said: "We are pleased to announce this partnership with CCT in an important step towards moving into the execution phase for the western tower of the Meliá Beachfront project. We have full confidence in their expertise in delivering landmark projects to the highest standards of quality and safety, and in their commitment to sustainable solutions that ensure efficiency, adherence to the agreed timeline and the handover of luxurious waterfront homes that meet expectations for this flagship development."

On the contract win, Obaid said: "We are delighted that CCT has been appointed as the main contractor to deliver the finishing works for the western tower of this iconic project, and we value the trust placed in us by Amwaj Beachfront."

"We will leverage our experience in executing world‑class developments and waterfront destinations, with a steadfast commitment to safety, quality and sustainability, adopting advanced construction methods to ensure full compliance with specifications and timelines, and the delivery of a residential landmark that elevates waterfront living," he added.

