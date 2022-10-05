UAE - Alpago Properties, a high-end real estate developer, has entered the record books in Dubai real estate market with the sale of its groundbreaking double signature villa, Casa Del Sole, on Palm Jumeirah’s Billionaires’ Row for AED302.5 million ($82.3 million).

Boasting 8 bedrooms and exclusive underground parking for up to 15 cars, the extremely spacious Casa Del Sole has been built over four levels (basement, ground, first and second floor) on a plot of 28,000 sq ft surrounded by the crystal-clear waters of Arabian Gulf.

In addition, it has an enclosed area of about 25,000 sq ft thus making it the biggest signature villa in Alpago Properties’ collection of six located on Palm Jumeirah’s Frond G billionaire’s row.

Designed by SOATA and CK Architecture, the villa boasts high-end amenities such as a home cinema, bowling alley, gym, hammam, sauna, infinity pool, Jacuzzi, games room, terrace seating area…etc.

Alpago dubbed the property as an architectural and interior design masterpiece and termed it as "a prime example of embracing the beauty of the natural surroundings and incorporating it into the overall design."

With elegance and sophistication key components throughout the sensational villa, both opulence and convenience permeate the property in abundance, it stated.

Announcing the record deal at an exclusive private event, Alpago said it was the biggest villa sale in the UAE’s real estate - sold through its exclusive broker B1 Properties - which was set to change Dubai’s luxury property market.

This momentous sale sets a new benchmark in the UAE’s real estate market and highlights Alpago Properties’ extraordinary contribution to the property sector within the country and its successful track record to deliver high-end properties, it added.

Group Founder Murat Ayyildiz said: "We are very pleased with this sale, which underlines our capabilities in the market. Bringing Dubai elite, the highest quality, ultra-luxury properties is our forte and this sale further cements our position as the leaders in developing top-end residential, commercial, and hospitality projects."

"This villa is the incarnation of the Alpago Properties vision represented by the 3 lines of our logo: High celling, less frames, less columns. Entering the record books is a proud moment for Alpago Properties, but there is still plenty more to come with more exciting project announcements just around the corner," observed Ayyildiz.

With Casa Del Sole in line to be finished by the first quarter of 2023, it will be the fourth signature villa to be completed in the series of 6 set to shape the landscape of Billionaires’ Row on the Palm Jumeirah, he added.

