Alpago Properties, a leading high-end real estate developer with key residential, commercial and hospitality projects in the UK and Turkey, unveiled the details of its newest and latest project, Palm Flower at an invite-only event for real estate stakeholders in the region.

The Palm Flower will be the crème de la crème of luxury residences and is set to be another architectural wonder on the picturesque Palm Jumeirah. Located on the West Beach of the Palm Jumeirah, the property will consist of 11 floors contain 10 residential units, each occupying an entire floor with 1 mega penthouse taking up 2 floors.

Each spectacular unit will be priced between AED95million and AED250million and will be of the size between 9,000 and 19,000 sq. ft.

Chairman Murat Ayyildiz said this project will be like none other in the world. "We are already well-known for delivering some of the most breathtaking and eye-catching properties to our esteemed clientele and this will be no different. Dubai is a hub for the most modern, creative, and extraordinary projects in the world and we are proud to be able to bring people something that perfectly matches the ambitions of this incredible city."

"Upon completion, Palm Flower will become one of the most sought-after residences in the world," he added.

Each penthouse of this niche residence will have floor-to-ceiling windows offering unobstructed views of the Arabian Gulf.

"The building will also contain high-end amenities such as a private cinema, gymnasium, and each unit will contain a full terrace with a private pool facing the sea on one side and the other side coming complete with a garden terrace giving residents ultimate comfort. The exquisitely designed lobby will link the extensive basement with personalized parking pods through private elevators that open directly into the penthouses," explained Ayyildiz.

For this project, Alpago Properties said it has partnered with the one and only British architect and designer Norman Foster.

His company, Foster & Partners, is a global studio for architecture, engineering, urban and landscape design, rooted in sustainability.

The design agency is known globally for structures such as The Gherkin in London, Apple Tower Theatre in Los Angeles, the Hong Kong International Airport, and Alif – The Mobility Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

World-renowned for the modern masterpieces he creates, Norman Foster will be delivering another exquisite work of art that will become an iconic feature of the Dubai skyline.

"Alpago Properties and the Foster & Partners’ team are collaborating to deliver a timeless project and create a new global benchmark within the high-end real estate industry," noted Ayyildiz.

"With the architectural design inspired by the palm flower, the whole project is set to offer residents ultimate convenience and sophistication along with breathtaking style," he added.

