SHARJAH: Alef Group, a leading real estate development company in Sharjah, announced that 90 percent of the units in the Arim and Alma neighbourhoods within the Hayyan development have been sold.

This milestone represents the sale of 1,131 units, reflecting strong market demand and confidence in Alef Group’s vision for Hayyan.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, commented, “The overwhelming response to Arim and Alma underscores our commitment to creating premium, sustainable communities that resonate with residents. We are excited to continue this momentum with the launch of a new zone at Hayyan in the near future.”

Arim neighbourhood, featuring 848 units, offers a unique living experience characterised by modern amenities, lush greenery, and sustainable design. The villas are crafted to maximise natural light and feature spacious layouts with high-quality finishes, providing a perfect blend of comfort and aesthetics.

Alma, the latest addition to Hayyan, includes 299 elegant two- to six-bedroom villas and townhouses. Positioned with direct views of Hayyan’s Clubhouse and Lagoon, Alma offers residents privacy along with international quality standards. The neighbourhood also provides access to the largest community park, expansive playfields, and organic garden allotments, enriching the daily lives of its residents.

With 90 percent of the units in Arim and Alma sold, Alef Group is preparing to launch a new zone within the Hayyan development. This expansion will continue to deliver on the group's promise of creating vibrant and sustainable communities in Sharjah.