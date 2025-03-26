UAE - Leading UAE real estate developer Alef has announced that it has appointed CC7 as the main contractor for the Al Mamsha Raseel project, being developed at an investment of AED1.1 billion ($299 million).

The development, part of the larger Al Mamsha Sharjah community, will comprise 11 buildings across the Darb and Nama clusters, delivering a total of 1,915 residential units.

The project is set to redefine modern living in Sharjah, offering a blend of luxury, sustainability, and community-centric design, said the Emirati developer.

Work is set to begin soon on the project and is likely to be completed in December 2028, it stated.

Announcing the contract award, CEO Issa Ataya said: "The appointment of CC7 marks a significant milestone in the development of Al Mamsha Raseel. Their expertise and dedication to quality align perfectly with our vision of creating exceptional living spaces that cater to the needs of modern families."

"This project underscores our commitment to supporting Sharjah’s growth and delivering sustainable, community-focused developments," he noted.

Al Mamsha Raseel (pure water in Arabic) is a captivating zone within the Al Mamsha Sharjah, designed to harmonise modern living with natural beauty.

The development will feature stunning water elements, including interactive fountains in play areas, creating a serene and engaging environment for residents.

With its thoughtfully planned walkways, lush landscaping, and elegant water features, this zone is set to provide a selection of enviable homes, complemented by open spaces that enhance the overall living experience.-TradeArabia News Service

