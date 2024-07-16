ABU DHABI - Aldar Properties announced today the sale of more than 660 units at Verdes by Haven - the apartment residence within the Haven by Aldar masterplan in Dubai – within 72 hours of its launch.

Haven by Aldar is the company’s first development in Dubai in partnership with Dubai Holding.

Aldar generated over AED1 billion through its sales events. Expatriate residents and overseas buyers make up 83% of sales, with Indian, Egyptian and British passport holders representing the top three international markets by sales volume and emphasising Dubai’s position as a global destination for investment and relocation.

The development also had strong uptake from UAE nationals, who account for the remaining 17% of sales.

Female buyers represent 28% of sales, with male buyers completing 72% of purchased units. 56% of buyers are under the age of 45, while first-time buyers of an Aldar property account for 88% of sales, highlighting the increasing scale of Aldar’s customer base in the UAE and abroad.

Construction at the development is set to commence in Q1 2025.