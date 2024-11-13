Al Seeb Developers, a part of the reputed Al Safeer Group, has announced the launch of Royal Regency Suites, an elite residential development, valued at AED500 million ($136.13 million) in Dubai’s vibrant Business Bay area.

Positioned as a prime investment prospect, Royal Regency Suites residences are priced between AED1.18 million ($321,264) and AED4.4 million, with an investor-friendly 60/40 payment plan. With an attractive launch price of just AED1,800 per sq ft, the development is poised to deliver substantial returns on investment (ROI), attracting high-value investors who are seeking robust growth potential in Dubai’s competitive market, the developers said.

Led by J P Kalwani, the company’s culture combines traditional values with cutting-edge technology to deliver projects that are tailored to the demands of today’s discerning buyers and investors, supported by a team of 3,500 professionals.

“Royal Regency Suites is an embodiment of our vision to redefine the standards of luxury living in Dubai. This project not only represents a prime investment opportunity but also aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional value, design, and sustainability to home buyers. We are confident that Royal Regency Suites will set a new benchmark in the vibrant Dubai real estate market offering an equally attractive product to investors as well as end users,” said Kalwani, Founder Chairman & CEO.

Al Seeb Developers has collaborated with industry-leading partners to ensure seamless project execution, delivering exceptional quality across construction, design, and management. Every detail of Royal Regency Suites has been thoughtfully curated to reflect Al Seeb Developers' high standards, with Italian-made entrance doors, fully fitted kitchens with premium appliances, and advanced home automation systems available in select units, it said. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).