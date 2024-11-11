Al Sayyah Group, a leading Dubai real estate developer, has announced the launch of its new residential development - Butterfly Towers - nestled within the Arjan community development.

An AED350 million ($95.2 million) project, Butterfly Towers comprises 434 residential units and offers residents a luxurious standard of living, featuring 28 studios, 238 one-, 152 two- and 16 three-bedroom apartments along with retail shops, designed for families, singles, and professionals.

Unveiling the project, Al Sayyah Group said this launch comes at a time when Dubai’s real estate market is thriving and demand for quality residential properties is on the rise.

Investors are actively seeking opportunities in developing areas like Arjan, where infrastructure improvements and community amenities are expected to elevate property values, it stated.

With contemporary interiors, spacious layouts, and expansive balconies, it promises a lifestyle of comfort and elegance, said the developer in a statement.

Residents of Butterfly Towers will benefit from convenient access to major landmarks like Dubai Miracle Garden and Dubai Hills Mall, along with seamless connectivity to the city via key highways, including Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.

"Butterfly Towers is not just a residential development; it’s a transformative vision that blends luxury and sustainability, setting a new standard for urban living in Dubai," said its Group CEO Marwan Al Sayyah.

"It embodies the notion that graceful ideas have the potential to grow and evolve into impactful outcomes for the entire community when thought-out strategically and developed with foresight," stated Al Sayyah.

"Butterfly Towers reflects Al Sayyah Group's vision of “creating communities that are both luxurious and sustainable, offering a seamless blend of modern amenities, eco-friendly features, and exceptional convenience," he added.

Drawing on the Butterfly Effect, each deliberate design choice aims to create a luxurious living experience that resonates throughout the development.

It offers a tranquil retreat within the city, where world-class amenities and stunning views unite to deliver a lifestyle of grace, comfort, and positive change.

To mark the launch, Al Sayyah Group has unveiled a flexible 60/40 payment plan designed for a diverse range of investors and end-users.

"Under this plan, buyers can pay 60% during the construction phase, with the remaining 40% post-handover," stated Al Sayyah.

"The launch also reveals special offers for investors during the first month after the project launch, whether they choose to pay the full price upfront or through instalments. The project takes its inspiration from the elegance and impactful nature of butterflies, merging contemporary architecture with lush green surroundings," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

