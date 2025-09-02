DUBAI: Al Rasikhoon Real Estate has officially announced the launch of its latest project, “Al Qasimiya Gate,” in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Covering a total area of 9,626,000 square feet and valued at over AED1 billion, the project was unveiled during a ceremony on Monday at the Grand Hyatt Dubai’s Baniyas Ballroom, in the presence of government officials, leading business figures, and a diverse group of investors and entrepreneurs.

The launch is marked by a two-day exclusive sales event running until the evening of September 2, 2025. The event provides an ideal platform for direct engagement between the company and potential investors to explore the project’s unique advantages and future plans.

Located in Al Qasimia Industrial City in Sharjah, on the Dubai–Hatta Road near Al Madam area, the project is strategically positioned in a prime logistical position linking Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah. It offers freehold ownership for all nationalities, competitive pricing, and waivers of government registration and ownership fees. With easy access to major airports and economic hubs, the project provides a secure and stable environment ideal for industrial and commercial investments.

Khalifa Sultan bin Harib AlMheiri, General Manager of Al Rasikhoun Real Estate, stated, “Through “Al Qasimiya Gate” project, we are providing investors with a dynamic platform that combines modern infrastructure with a strategic location, ensuring long-term value.”