ABU DHABI: Al Hudayriyat Island has emerged as a prominent landmark in the heart of Abu Dhabi, representing a living model of modern urban development. Within just a few years, the island has transformed from a once-isolated location into a fully integrated destination that combines luxury living, sports, and beachfront leisure.

The island reflects a comprehensive development vision aimed at enhancing quality of life and diversifying the tourism offering, positioning it as a key destination for investors and visitors alike. It also embodies Abu Dhabi’s approach of balancing modern urban development with environmental sustainability and the preservation of natural diversity.

Developed by Modon Holding, Al Hudayriyat Island has undergone a significant transformation under a master plan that leverages its strategic waterfront location. The island is directly connected to Abu Dhabi through a modern road network, ensuring seamless accessibility while maintaining its distinct character and natural setting.

The island’s planning places strong emphasis on promoting an active and sustainable lifestyle. Expansive open spaces, extended waterfronts, and dedicated walking and cycling tracks along the coastline provide an integrated environment for outdoor sports and recreational activities.

Economically, Al Hudayriyat Island represents a key contributor to supporting the tourism, hospitality, and sports sectors in the emirate. Seasonal events, sporting competitions, and community activities hosted on the island help stimulate economic activity and create new investment opportunities, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a destination that combines premium leisure with sustainable living, in line with broader efforts to diversify the economy and strengthen non-oil sectors.

On the residential front, Modon Holding launched the “East Hill” project within the “Nawayef” community on Al Hudayriyat Island, further enhancing the emirate’s real estate landscape. The project draws inspiration from Newport Hills in California and is located atop a 60-metre-high man-made hill, offering panoramic views of Abu Dhabi’s skyline and the Arabian Gulf.

In May 2025, Modon introduced the first collection of townhouses within “Nawayef Village,” a gated residential community forming part of the wider Nawayef development. Designed to reflect the architectural character of Italy’s Tuscany region, all 378 units were sold out, generating approximately AED 2 billion in sales.

In July 2025, Modon launched “Wadeem,” the first residential land plot development on Al Hudayriyat Island. The project sold out entirely, achieving sales of AED 5.5 billion. It comprises more than 1,700 plots and a community hub that includes retail outlets, a private school, a mosque, and a central park, within an environment that promotes healthy living through walking and cycling paths surrounded by green spaces.

In December 2025, Modon unveiled “Bashayer,” the first waterfront residential community on the island, which also sold out, generating AED 3 billion in sales.

In the same month, Modon awarded the main construction contract for two residential projects, “Nawayef East” and “Nawayef West,” with a total value of AED 5 billion, marking the largest residential contract awarded in Abu Dhabi.