Dubai-based Al Habtoor Real Estate said it has achieved a major construction milestone at its luxurious residential project, The Residences, Al Habtoor Grand, with the launch of super structure works at the Jumeirah Beach facility in a record time.

A 49-storey tower in the heart of Dubai Marina, it features 2 to 4-bedroom apartments, townhouses and penthouses, all with private beach access.

Each residence boasts breathtaking views of Dubai Marina and the Gulf, ensuring an unparalleled waterfront experience, it stated.

The proposed development provides a sanctuary for leisure and wellness, featuring a rooftop swimming pool, recreation facilities, a fully equipped gym, tennis courts, and jogging tracks, said Al Habtoor Real Estate in a statement.

Residents enjoy abundant entertainment options, including a cinema room, library, and a dedicated play area for children. With retail outlets and cafes just steps away, every shopping and dining need is effortlessly met, it stated.

Security and convenience are paramount, with 24/7 security, concierge services and valet parking ensuring a lifestyle of exclusivity. The prime location near the marina guarantees easy access to the finest dining and retail experiences, making it a coveted address in JBR, it added.

An event was organised at the Al Habtoor Grand Resort to celebrate the significant milestone which was attended by 400 to 500 elite agents specialising in high-end developments and esteemed VIPs.

As a special gesture aimed at inspiring and rewarding excellence, Al Habtoor Real Estate said it was introducing a remarkable incentive for top-performing external agents in November and December - offering them an opportunity to win a Bentley.

Later a technical presentation offered insights into the project site, leading seamlessly to a speech by Mohammed Khalaf Al Habtoor, Vice-Chairman and CEO of the Al Habtoor Group.

The event was a testament to Al Habtoor Real Estate’s commitment to luxury and excellence, setting a new standard in Dubai’s high-end residential market. It capped off by the successful booking of 100 units during the evening.-TradeArabia News Service

