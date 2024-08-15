The real estate market in Ajman continues its upward trend, recording 1468 real estate transactions in July with a total value of over AED2 billion, a growth of 42.85 percent year-on-year.

Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of Ajman's Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, said that the Emirate of Ajman is witnessing a strong momentum and a remarkable increase in the number and volume of real estate transactions given the diversity of investment opportunities and the attractiveness of the business environment. He noted that the volume of transactions during July reached AED1.34 billion, with Al Rashidiya 1 recording the highest sales value of AED80 million.

He stated that the department recorded 280 mortgage transactions totalling AED489 million, with the highest mortgage value of AED75 million recorded in the Ajman Industrial 2 area, explaining that the Al Helio 2 area topped the list of most traded neighbourhoods, followed by Al Zaheya and Al Yasmeen, while Emirates City topped the list of most traded major projects, ahead of Ajman One and City Towers.