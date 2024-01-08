Saudi-based Adel Real Estate has unveiled the blueprints for its mega project - Adel District - at Dammam in the kingdom's Eastern Province.

Spanning 5.6 million sq m, the plot-based urban development will boast over 5 residential neighborhoods that can accommodate 50,000 people.

Designed by Adel Real Estate, Adel District has a full range of facilities, which include residential buildings, office spaces, mosques, shopping malls and retail centers, health centers, educational and recreational facilities, as well as creativity and innovation incubators and green spaces (Adel Park).

According to Adel, major infrastructure and public works have already been completed, with water, electricity, lighting, roads, telephone, rainwater drainage, and sewage networks already in place, in accordance with the latest approved sustainability standards.

Located west of Dammam City, Adel District sits along King Fahd Road (Airport Road), between King Saud Road and Riyadh Road, close to some of the most pulsing highways that connect to the city’s most famous landmarks.

Slated to become the next destination for housing and investment, Adel District offers convenient access to essential service centers and amenities.

It is only minutes away from Al-Asala Colleges, the Saudi German Hospital, Al Othaim Park, and King Fahd International Airport. The project will be up for auction in the first quarter.

A key feature of Adel District will be ‘West Boulevard’, providing investors with the means to build business communities. This space will be the district’s cornerstone, and will support the growth of its markets, shopping centers, restaurants, and cafes.

To ensure people’s wellbeing and quality of life, and in alignment with the Saudi Green Initiative, Adel Real Estate planted 13,000 trees to achieve environmental sustainability.

It also designed and built Adel Park, to provide residents with a space for relaxation, play areas, walking and sports trails, all of which would make Adel District a favorite destination for living.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).