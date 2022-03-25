ArabFinance: Acrow Misr for Scaffolding and Formwork (ACRO) announced that its board of directors has approved the establishment of a private limited company based in Amman, Jordan, with JOD 30,000 in capital, according to a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The company will be set up in partnership with Acrow Misr’s Jordanian partner Akram Mohamed Qasem Haymoor.

Acrow Misr will hold a 49% stake in the new company, while the Jordanian partner will own 51% of the company.

Moreover, the board decided to begin the process of setting up a private limited company in Tunisia, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Established in 1977 and listed on EGX in 1982, Acrow Misr operates within the capital goods sector, focusing on construction and engineering.