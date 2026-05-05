Arabian Construction Company (ACC) has announced that work is underway on 500 luxury villas being developed by Eagle Hills as part of the landmark Ramhan Island development, situated off the coast of Abu Dhabi.

A premier construction leader across the EMEIA region, ACC is renowned for delivering some of the Middle East, Africa and India’s most iconic and innovative landmarks.

Covering over 4 million sq m, Ramhan Island is designed as a premier waterfront destination, integrating luxury residences, hospitality, retail, leisure and marinas within a distinctive natural marine environment.

ACC's responsibilities encompass the delivery of high-end villas, including full substructure and superstructure works, architectural finishes, MEP integration, landscaping and supporting infrastructure.

"This project is being executed through a carefully phased construction approach across multiple villa clusters," said a company spokesman.

"The delivery of this project further reinforces ACC's ongoing role in shaping premium residential communities throughout the UAE," he stated.

"As construction progresses, ACC is proud to contribute to the establishment of Ramhan Island as a new standard in coastal living," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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