ABU DHABI - Real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi reached AED17.24 billion in the first two months of 2025, with over 5,000 transactions, reflecting the sector's strong activity.

According to the "DARI" platform of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, real estate sales transactions since the beginning of the year have totalled AED9.8 billion across 2,676 transactions, while mortgage transactions during the same period have reached AED7.2 billion for 2,352 transactions.

Additionally, the total value of usufruct transactions has exceeded AED229 million for 28 properties.

Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its stature as a leading and reliable real estate investment destination, driven by its diverse offerings and commitment to transparency in providing data to investors, which enhances the quality of real estate services in the emirate.

The sector's momentum also reflects Abu Dhabi's advanced infrastructure, which supports the growth of various projects and fosters a competitive business environment.