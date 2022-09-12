Saudi Arabia - Thakher Development Company, the master developer of the masterplan and infrastructure of $7-billion Thakher Makkah project, has announced obtaining off-plan sales permit from the Wafi off-plan sales and rent committee at the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing in Saudi Arabia.

The Thakher Makkah project is located approximately 1 km from the Grand Mosque (Haram) and a few kilometres away from the holy sites of Muzdalifah, Mina and Arafat.

The company added that having received the off-plan sale licence for both the Thakher Makkah Project and Novotel Makkah Residences - which will allow it to start the sale process - is a great achievement and a proof of the commitment and great efforts made by the company in meeeting all the standards required by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing in Saudi Arabia.

Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Aboudi, CEO of Thakher Development Company, said: “The fact that Thakher project obtained the licence is a great recognition by the Ministry of Housing of the Thakher project and the development company, and we are committed to deliver the project according to timelines.”

The project’s first phase is almost completed, while the second phase is expected to be delivered in 2024.

Thakher Makkah project contributes to Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030, which aims to host 30 million Umrah performers and six million pilgrims by 2030. The project spans over an area of 320,000 sq m.

Upon completion, the project will include about 100 land plots for hotels, residential, commercial, and service-related areas. Residential and hotel apartments units will be available in various categories, and the units will be also available for ownership. Among the international hotels in Thakher Makkah, there are the Radisson Hotel, the Park Inn by Radisson, and the Novotel Hotel, the largest in the world in terms of room numbers.

