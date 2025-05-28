Dubai’s Al Furjan neighbourhood will welcome a striking new residential development following the unveiling of Symbolic Zen Residences by Symbolic Developments.

The AED210 million ($57.17 million) project blends modern luxury with the philosophy of mindful living, said the developer.

This launch marks the developer’s third project in Dubai and second within Al Furjan’s master community. It follows the success of Symbolic Aura, which was sold out swiftly, and the ahead-of-schedule handover of its debut project Symbolic Alpha in Liwan which was delivered in just 14 months, it said.

Symbolic Developments, the real estate division of the Speedex Group, focuses on community, well-being, and sustainability.

Located along Al Asayel Street in Al Furjan, Symbolic Zen Residences features just 82 exclusive homes, offering 2.5-bedroom apartments and 3.5-bedroom garden residences. The homes are fully furnished, Vaastu-compliant and feature closed kitchen, en-suite bedrooms, panoramic balconies, and expansive 12-foot ceilings that flood the spaces with light and openness. Adding to the sense of serenity are French windows, private garden terraces, and a floor plan that maximizes ventilation and views - all part of what Symbolic calls their “Zen Garden Residences” theme.

“At Symbolic, we don’t just build structures - we craft spaces that resonate with the way people truly want to live,” says Murtaza Moiz, Vice Chairman of Symbolic Developments and Speedex Group.

“Each of our projects reflects our commitment to creating something genuinely meaningful places that promote well-being, foster a sense of belonging, and stand the test of time. Zen Residences brings that vision to life by offering not just luxury, but a lifestyle rooted in balance, comfort, and community. It’s about building homes people are proud to return to every single day.”

“We’ve designed Symbolic Zen Residences to stand out not just in aesthetics, but in the experience it offers residents,” adds Karan Arora, Head of Sales and Marketing at Symbolic Developments. “From 12-foot-high ceilings and panoramic balconies to a first habitable floor elevated 50 ft above ground, every element has been chosen to amplify comfort, privacy, and openness. It's a low-density community with just 82 homes each fully furnished, Vaastu-compliant, and equipped with smart home automation. Even the plot itself was carefully selected, a coveted corner plot with roads on three sides, offering unobstructed views and natural light from all angles. Emphasis on these minute details reflect how Symbolic Developments’ commitment to redefining what premium city living can truly be."

Symbolic Zen Residences is designed to be a wellness-focused sanctuary. The development includes temperature-controlled pools, a yoga and meditation deck, a jogging track, kids’ play area, a jacuzzi, and steam and sauna rooms. Residents can enjoy peaceful areas to relax, recharge, or connect with neighbors fostering a welcoming and uplifting atmosphere.

“Sustainability is woven throughout the project. As part of Symbolic’s broader commitment to green development, the residences include EV charging stations, smart energy solutions, and environmentally responsible materials; a forward-looking approach that aligns with the UAE’s growing emphasis on sustainable living”, affirmed Moiz.

Located just 2 minutes away from Discovery Gardens Metro Station, the development offers seamless access to Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Expo City, and major airports — making it ideal for both families and professionals. Retail showrooms on the ground floor add convenience, while the elevated podium level ensures privacy and quiet above the bustle of the city. – TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).