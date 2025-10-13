The Egypt Builders Real Estate Expo was officially inaugurated at the Radisson Blu Corniche Hotel in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of 18 leading Egyptian developers. The event, held from October 10 to 12, 2025, serves as a strategic platform to promote Egypt’s real estate sector to regional investors.

The opening ceremony was led by Essam Ashour, Egypt’s Ambassador to the UAE, alongside Yahia Salama, Chairperson of A2Z Real Estate Marketing—the event organizer. The ambassador toured the exhibition and commended both the strong developer turnout and the professional organization, noting that the event reflects the dynamism and growing international appeal of Egypt’s real estate market.

Yahia Salama highlighted that the expo features approximately 50 diverse projects, spanning key areas such as East and West Cairo, New Zayed, and the New Administrative Capital. He emphasized that the event is designed to enhance Egypt’s real estate presence in regional markets and attract greater Arab investment into the country.

Ambassador Ashour was joined at the opening by Marwa Okasha, Deputy Ambassador; Minister Plenipotentiary Manal Abdeltawab, Head of the Egyptian Commercial Service at the Consulate in Dubai; and Hussein Abdel-Moneim, Third Secretary for Commercial Affairs.

The exhibition drew significant interest from UAE-based investors and visitors across the region, who praised the quality, diversity, and innovation of the projects on display. The strong turnout on the opening day underscored the growing confidence in Egypt’s real estate sector and its role as a key engine for investment and development in the region.

