Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is at the annual Gulfood exhibition, the region’s largest F&B event, which is taking place at Dubai World Trade Center through 22nd February. RAKEZ is dedicated to offering global investors complete business solutions for establishing and growing their presence in the UAE's flourishing food and beverage industry.

The country’s F&B sector is experiencing a significant boom, driven by a growing expat population, high disposable incomes, diverse cultural tastes, and a robust GDP. A Statista report highlights the industry’s bright future, projecting that per capita spending in the UAE’s F&B sector will reach approximately AED14,000 by 2025. This optimistic outlook positions the UAE as a fertile ground for F&B businesses seeking growth and innovation.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad, said, “A new global chapter is unfolding in the future of food with great technological advancements being unveiled at Gulfood. It’s time to innovate for a more sustainable, thoughtful, and brighter future for the entire F&B ecosystem across the world. RAKEZ is committed to being at the forefront of this transformation, providing a nurturing environment for F&B companies to thrive in Ras Al Khaimah and seamlessly cater to the regional markets.”

RAKEZ is home to nearly 1,000 F&B companies, spanning diverse sectors within the industry, including F&B trading, catering and F&B services, distribution and logistics, as well as F&B manufacturing, among many others. At this year’s Gulfood, RAKEZ is showcasing its tailored business set-up solutions designed to support over F&B 5,500 exhibitors and investors from more than 190 countries in leveraging the opportunities presented by Ras Al Khaimah’s dynamic economic landscape and the wider UAE market.