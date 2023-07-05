UAE - IWG, one of the world’s largest flexible workspace companies, is expanding its footprint in the UAE with the opening of two new Regus-branded coworking spaces as more organisations are offering hybrid work solutions to drive their businesses forward.

Unveiling its big expansion strategy, IWG said its Regus brand was bringing the flexible workspace solutions to the heart of Dubai with a new centre in Jumeirah Lake Towers and its first managed partnership deal in Sharjah at the Sahara Healthcare City.

This announcement comes following the recent opening of three flexible spaces in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

IWG has a global presence with 3,500 locations in 120 countries with members able to access all the locations and business services via the IWG app.

The company has set an ambitious target to add a further 1,000 locations over the next year and already counts 83 per cent of Fortune 500 companies among its customer base.

Under a Managed Partnership, IWG will deliver a new Regus location of 971 sqm on the 34th floor of HDS Business Centre Tower, Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT), Dubai. The building, located at the south end of DMCC Freezone, has easy access to main road arteries in the emirate, and is just a short walk to the metro station.

Jumeirah Lake Towers is a thriving residential and commercial community in the heart of New Dubai. Office real estate in Dubai, which remained buoyant in 2022 is likely to remain steady throughout this year with the UAE’s encouraging economic landscape and positive outlook, stated IWG.

In Dubai, demand has outstripped supply with limited inventory across Grade A assets and rents across JLT have outperformed the market, increasing by an average 25% in the last quarter in 2022 when compared to Q4 2021, stated the company, citing data.

In Sharjah, IWG is opening a 1,274 sqm Regus centre in Sahara Healthcare City, in partnership with entrepreneur Timur Gazizullin, following their previous partnership on two co-working spaces, one in Abu Dhabi and the other in Dubai.

The new Regus location, scheduled for a January opening, will include facilities such as private offices, meeting rooms, co-working and creative spaces.

Situated in a prime location in Al Nahda, surrounded by well-serviced, high-density communities that include several residential, commercial, healthcare and educational facilities, the opening of the new centre aims to meet the sharply rising demand for top class flexible working space in the area.

According to IWG, this expansion is aimed at meeting the unprecedented demand from companies and staff for co-working space.

Hybrid working offers companies a significantly lower cost base with an average saving of $11,000 per employee, it stated.

CEO & Founder Mark Dixon said: "The co-working sector in the UAE is a fast-growing sector within the office market as larger businesses are rethinking their office footprint and digital nomads and innovative entrepreneurs across the country have fully embraced the flexible workplace strategies."

"The shifting demographics in the UAE, with millennials forming an increasing proportion of the office workforce, have also led to an increased demand for flexible office spaces from businesses of all sizes. We look forward to scaling our operations across the UAE to enable more businesses to grow in an optimised and productive work environment," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).