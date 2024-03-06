Fenwick Elliott, which opened its first GCC office in Dubai in 2015 as the firm’s international hub, aims to expand into Saudi Arabia later this year, to meet growing demand for its specialist legal services.

This follows the firm forming a new partnership in Latin America recently to reinforce its global offering for the construction, energy and infrastructure industries. The new alliance between Fenwick Elliott and Molina Ríos in Chile combines the two firms’ expertise in construction, energy law, and international arbitration, providing clients with a comprehensive service in Latin America and worldwide.

Latin America's focus on sustainability has seen a surge in smart city development and the adoption of renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydropower. This is attracting more foreign investment, creating new opportunities for international construction and energy companies to enter the market, a statement said.

Fenwick Elliott’s link up with Molina Ríos, and their combined expertise, will help clients established in Latin America, and those contemplating market entry, navigate challenges brought by the emerging opportunities, it said.

James Cameron, Partner at Fenwick Elliott, said: “We are delighted to announce our alliance with Molina Ríos, which brings together two pre-eminent firms for construction and energy law in our respective markets.

“This alliance makes us uniquely well-placed to service both our existing and new clients who are expanding their operations across Latin America, and we are hugely excited to be embarking on this collaboration with our friends and colleagues at Molina Ríos”.

Víctor Ríos, partner at Molina Ríos, commented: "Fenwick Elliott has a lot of synergy with our firm. Therefore, working together at a Latam level is natural for developing our project support and arbitration practices.

“Our intention is to build a long-term relationship, offering our clients a global presence in a complex and highly litigious industry. We are working on an ambitious joint business plan, focused on offering a service of the highest standard to our local and foreign clients".

Headquartered in London, Fenwick Elliott is one of the largest specialist construction and energy law firms operating globally. Over many years, the firm has advised clients on major Middle East construction, infrastructure and energy projects in Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Libya, Oman, UAE and Yemen.

