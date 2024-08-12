Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) today announced impressive results for its Hospitality business in the first half of 2024, cementing its position as a premier provider for external events and on-site catering services, in addition to its established reputation for providing catering services for events held at DWTC venues. The division marked a significant increase in the number of guests catered to at external events, with 104,732 guests served in H1 2024, compared to 43,615 in H1 2023, marking a substantial rise of 140 percent. This growth reflects DWTC’s growing influence and expertise in delivering off-site catering across the UAE.

Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President at Dubai World Trade Centre, said, “The first half of 2024 has been an outstanding period for our Hospitality division. We have seen a significant increase in our external catering services, more than doubling our performance compared to the first half of the previous year. Our participation in high-profile events such as the Dubai International Boat Show, Dubai World Cup, Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and Dubai Airshow showcases our ability to deliver exceptional hospitality at scale. This success underscores our commitment to excellence and versatility in providing premier catering services beyond our venues.”

Wedding catering also recorded strong growth in the first half of the year with the number of guests catered to rising significantly, up 41 percent to 35,150 in H1 2024, from 24,790 in H1 2023.

To support the division’s growth, staff numbers also increased proportionately. Working from a state-of-the-art kitchen facility, spanning 3,650 square metres, and delivering fresh, high-quality cuisine entirely in-house, DWTC Hospitality now employs 113 chefs – up from 90 at the same point last year. The total number of permanent staff has nearly doubled, reaching 195 compared to 100 in the first half of 2023. Additionally, the number of contracted and temporary staff has increased by more than 8 percent, rising to 25,395 in H1 2024 from 23,473 in H1 2023.

Julfar added, “The primary factor behind the success of our Hospitality division is our people. At DWTC, we are dedicated to fostering and nurturing talent, ensuring that every individual has the opportunity to grow and develop their skills as part of a high-performing team. Investing in our people aligns with our commitment to the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and contributes to the city’s sustainable economic growth.”

Other notable achievements from the Hospitality division include impressive results at DWTC venues across the city. The Jafza One Convention Centre (JOCC) catered to 7,150 guests in the first half of 2024, an increase of more than 28 percent compared to H1 2023. Additionally, the total number of events held at JOCC and Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) increased by 17 percent from 76 in H1 2023, to 89 in H1 2024.

As a major player in Dubai’s thriving events industry, DWTC’s Hospitality division delivers award-winning catering services for events both within DWTC venues and at external locations, including weddings, and F&B retail services. With the capacity to cater for up to 40,000 guests per day, the division offers more than just world-class catering.