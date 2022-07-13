UAE - Dulsco, a homegrown integrated solutions provider, has announced that it has acquired Parisima Talent, an award-winning, strategic talent acquisition business in UAE, to help boost its competitiveness talent solutions in the region.

The purchase of Parisima Talent, which also operates in the GCC and UK, further increases Dulsco’s share in the outsourcing and permanent placement market.

With a proud history of nation-building services dating back to 1935, Dulsco is synonymous with leading manpower solutions, said the statement from Dulsco.

Combining Parisima Talent’s well-known brand and expertise in embedded talent with Dulsco’s Outsourcing and Permanent placement offering will accelerate growth both in the UAE and across the GCC, it added.

On the strategic takeover, Dulsco CEO David Stockton said: "It is aligned with our strategy to develop professional staffing business further, and we believe the joint capability will be extremely exciting and transformational in meeting our client’s needs. The culture and commitment of both teams are a great fit."

The newly-combined entity will see Parisima Talent become part of the Dulsco Group and continue to build on its industry standing in the Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Permanent Placement, Assessment and Contract Staffing solutions, noted Stockton.

Parisima RPO Director Tim Taylor said: "Dulsco’s heritage and vision is inspirational and we are thrilled to be coming together. We sought a buyer who really understands the value Parisima brings to its clients and is committed to both its legacy and future potential."

Parisima will be led by Tiago Costa, Dulsco’s Chief Operating Officer for Outsourcing & Permanent Placement, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).