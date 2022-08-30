Egypt - Boston Consulting Group (BCG), one of the world’s leading management consulting firms, has been named the Exclusive Consulting Partner of COP27, which Egypt will host in Sharm-el-Sheikh from November 6 through 18.

The event will bring together both public- and private-sector leaders to build on the success of COP26 in Glasgow and turn commitments into action to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

As Exclusive Consulting Partner, BCG will support the COP27 Presidency of Egypt by providing analytical capabilities and industry insights from its extensive experience in helping companies, governments, and multilateral organisations accelerate their climate and sustainability journey. BCG’s support for COP27 complements its longstanding support for the global climate agenda through partnerships with the World Economic Forum, UN High Level Climate Change Champions, successive COP presidencies, SBTi (Science Based Targets Initiative), CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, and First Movers Coalition.

Critical moment

“COP27 is another critical moment to mobilise public and private actors in the urgent pursuit to limit global warming. We are honored to play a role in support of COP27, hosted in Egypt,” said Christoph Schweizer, CEO of BCG. “At COP26, we saw progress across a broad agenda, but we need to go further and faster, even in spite of the global economic downturn and geopolitical challenges.”

BCG has been a longstanding supporter of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) as the indispensable process for coordinating global climate action. Last year, BCG was the Exclusive Consulting Partner for COP26 in Glasgow. In 2016, BCG supported the Moroccan Presidency of COP22. BCG brings deep expertise in climate topics through its work with many governments and large corporates in the region.

COP27 President-Designate Sameh Shoukry Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt welcomed BCG as the Exclusive COP27 Consulting Partner. He indicated that the Egyptian presidency of COP27 is looking forward to BCG’s support in the preparations of COP27 in Sharm-el-Sheikh. Shoukry noted that BCG has demonstrated longstanding commitment and deep expertise in advancing the climate agenda, and as the Presidency’s Consulting Partner BCG will play an integral role in support of efforts to mobilise the international community for climate action.

