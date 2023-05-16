Beeah Group, a sustainability pioneer and digital expert in the Mena region, has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Atkins, the leading global design, engineering and project management consultancy and a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, to enhance collaboration between the two organisations in the delivery of projects relating to the off-site treatment of radioactive waste produced by nuclear facilities in the UAE and the wider Mena region.

As part of the JDA, Atkins will work with Beeah on identifying market opportunities for developing radioactive waste disposal facilities, ranging from thermal treatment, size reduction, decontamination, assessment and disposal.

The SNC-Lavalin Group, including Atkins, has been developing and licensing nuclear technology for more than six decades, supported by a deep technical knowledge of global policy and regulatory frameworks.

Underpinned by a comprehensive Intellectual Property (IP) portfolio of hundreds of patents, the company has an extensive offering of waste management technologies that resolve challenges throughout the nuclear lifecycle including characterization, treatment, immobilization, packaging, storing and disposal to safely manage its nuclear liabilities and protect the environment.

The agreement was signed at the World Utilities Congress, Abu Dhabi, UAE, in the presence of Beeah Group CEO Khaled Al Huraimel; David Haboubi, Head of Nuclear and Net Zero Energy (MEAiddle East and Africa, Atkins, Matthew Tribe, Managing Director, Planning, Design and Engineering, Middle East & Africa, Atkins, Simon Penney, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for the Middle East, Robert Bricker, Country Director, Department for Business and Trade, British Embassy, UAE, and other senior officials.

Group CEO Khaled Al Huraimel said: "As a sustainability pioneer in the Middle East, Beeah is committed to developing integrated waste management strategies to transform businesses and industries. Driven by our principle of zero-waste, we aim to work relentlessly towards total landfill waste diversion."

"Nuclear power is a key part of the UAE’s energy diversification strategy and net-zero emissions strategic initiative. In partnership with Atkins, we are proud to begin working on integrated waste management solutions for the nuclear power industry and, in turn, support the national sustainability agenda," he stated.

Haboubi said as a global leader in nuclear power end-to-end engineering and project management services, Atkins helps clients around the world safely treat nuclear waste and secure widespread environmental benefits.

"We are proud to collaborate with Beeah and bring our global expertise and regional knowledge, underpinned by digital solutions, to support the UAE’s long-term radioactive waste management strategy and goals in line with the highest quality, safety, and international environmental standards," he added.

