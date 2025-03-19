Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has announced that Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies is the sole bidder for a small-scale wastewater treatment plant in Jazan region. On completion, it will boast a treatment capacity of 74,700 cu m per day.

SWPC had earlier conducted a competitive process to select a developer/developer consortium for both these projects who would be responsible for the development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction and implementation for these projects.

However, at the end of the bidding process, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies remained the sole bidder.

Under a 25-year sewage treatment and collection network implementation agreement with SWPC, a project company is to be incorporated to develop the project and treat the entire sewage capacity supplied by the Saudi utility.

Also the winning bidder will be responsible for the ownership, operation, maintenance and transfer of the SSTPs, together with associated infrastructure and facilities, said SWPC in a statement.

On completion, the project aims to achieve a treatment capacity of up to 74,700 cu m per day, including an associated collection network spanning 166 km.

The Collection Network is to be handed over to the National Water Company (NWC) after construction.

The project is set for commercial operations in Q4 2028.

