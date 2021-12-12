VATICAN CITY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Pope Francis, in his firstcomments on the tensions between the West and Russia overUkraine, called on Sunday for serious international dialogue toresolve tensions and urged both sides to avoid an armedconflict.

"Weapons are not the path to take. May this Christmas bringpeace to Ukraine," he told thousands of people in St. Peter'sSquare for his noon Sunday blessing and address.

(Reporting by Philip PullellaEditing by Gareth Jones) ((philip.pullella@thomsonreuters.com;))