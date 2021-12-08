As part of celebrations marking the 51st National Day of the Renaissance, Minerals Development Oman (MDO), a subsidiary of Oman Investment Authority (OIA), announced on Wednesday the formal inauguration of a major gabbro quarry in Wilayat of Liwa in North Al Batinah Governorate.

The inauguration was held under the auspices of the Governor of North Al Batinah, in the presence of a number of dignitaries, officials and representatives of the media.

The gabbro quarry, which can produce 2.4 million tons of gabbro per annum, is operated by Ahjaar Mining Company, which was established by MDO in partnership with local Omani firms Assarain Group and Al-Fajar Al Alamia Company.

A geological and economic feasibility study conducted by MDO that revealed a recoverable amount of about 211 million tons of gabbro in a mine life of about 50 years, covering an area of 2.2 square kilometres. The company has ambitious plans to increase the production to reach 5 million tons in the next phase.

Significantly, the Liwa quarry was the first mining license obtained by MDO in January 2019. Gabbro is witnessing an increased demand by a number of Gulf and regional markets, due to its rapid importance to the construction sector.

MDO was established with a strategic vision to invest in the mining sector in the Sultanate, and to increase its contribution to the growth of the economic and social sectors by creating job opportunities and building local capacities and competencies, in addition to supporting small businesses and developing the local added value.