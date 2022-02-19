Muscat – Musandam is currently witnessing the establishment of a number of development projects, according to H E Salim Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism.

“Work has begun on the construction of the Bassa Beach development project in the wilayat of Khasab. The launch of the project coincides with the implementation of several services and entertainment projects in a number of governorates, the results and gains of which will be evident soon,” H E Mahrouqi tweeted.

According to Dr Saeed bin Humaid al Harthy, wali of Khasab, the governorate will witness large investments in the coming years. This year, RO3.5mn will be spent on development projects in Musandam.

In September 2020, National Development and Investment Company (ASAAS) inked an usufruct agreement with the Office of Minister of State and Governor of Musandam to develop Bassa Beach in Khasab.

The agreement involves developing a land area of about 73,000m2 that will feature two key components – a four-star resort and a public park to cater to the growing number of tourists visiting Bassa Beach. A beautiful sandy beach nestled between the rugged mountains of Musandam, Bassa is strategically located near Khasab Airport and 2.6km from Khasab’s city centre.

International sports events

The Office of Minister of State and Governor of Musandam signed an agreement with Triathlon Middle East to organise sports activities and tourism events in the governorate recently.

The pact aims to capitalise on the topographical and geographical features of the governorate’s four wilayats.

According to the agreement, Triathlon Middle East will organise a variety of international sports activities, with emphasis on hiking, in cooperation with tourism establishments.

Dibba Port

H E Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Musandam, recently visited Dibba Port to follow up on ongoing construction works.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resource (MAFWR), construction of Dibba Port commenced in mid-December 2020. The project includes several facilities to serve a variety of sectors, including tourism and trade. Royal Oman Police will also have service facilities in the port.

A 2,000m long breakwater and 10m deep quay will be constructed. Facilities for fishermen will include a 60m stationary berth for fishing boats, a 190m beach for boats and two 70m floating berths.

“This is in addition to a 5,000sqm area to serve a hotel, restaurants and tourism offices, a 570m mooring area, and floating anchors of a total length of 200m,” a MAFWR official said.

The project will be completed in 2023.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).