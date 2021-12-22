RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority, Mawani, has launched a new shipping service between Jeddah and Djibouti carrying over 100 standard containers per week, in partnership with Egyptian leading container shipping company Transmar.

The new shipping service will enhance the Kingdom’s export of petrochemicals in the region and increase transshipment operations and freights.

The service will rank Jeddah the leading port regionally, and one of three of the Kingdom’s ports included in the 2021 edition of Lloyd’s List of Top 100 Ports.

Mawani is working on increasing the capacity of container terminals in Jeddah by over 70 percent, amounting to 13 million containers, it said.

Its commercial contracts and development programs aim to raise the efficiency of operating container terminals in Jeddah, with contracts extending 30 years, and SR9 billion ($2.3 billion) of investments.