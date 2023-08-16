Saudi industrial group Zamil Air Conditioners has joined hands with Samsung Electronics to launch its first specialised factory in the kingdom for the production of indoor and outdoor ACs using advanced VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) technology at Dammam in the Eastern Province.

This is Samsung’s first step towards manufacturing HVAC systems in the kingdom through an alliance with Zamil Air Conditioners.

This follows the desire of various international companies to enter the Saudi market, which is considered the first target for large multinational corporations, said a statement fom Zamil AC.

This partnership aims to improve and expand the qualitative cooperation between the two companies in several areas. In particular, this includes the production of VRF air conditioners locally by Zamil Air Conditioners in cooperation with Samsung, it stated.

"The new alliance aims to explore business opportunities in the kingdom by leveraging Samsung VRF’s innovative technology in air conditioning systems in addition to Zamil’s leading expertise in manufacturing, installing, maintaining, and operating various HVAC systems and equipment, to provide these services to customers in various markets and add energy-efficient cooling solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in line with local energy-saving initiatives," said a company spokesman.

This venture supports industry localization and knowledge transfer of advanced technologies in the field of air conditioning, he added.

The opening ceremony was held at the Dammam First Industrial City which was attended by top executives of Samsung including its CEO Young June Choi, as well senior officials from Zamil Air Conditioners including its President Ahmed Al Zaatari, and Vice President Turki Al Ghamdi.

Earlier this year, Mohammed Al Sahib, CEO of Zamil Industrial, and Samsung Managing Director Hyung Bin Joo had signed a co-operation agreement in bid to enhance and expand the quality of cooperation between the two companies in various fields.

Indoor and outdoor air conditioning systems that operate with advanced VRF technology offer energy efficiency, zoning capability, flexibility, quiet operation, improved indoor air quality, and enhanced control and monitoring.

These benefits make VRF systems a popular choice for both residential and commercial applications, it added.

