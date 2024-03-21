Waja Company signed an agreement with the Saudi Finance Ministry at an estimated value of SAR 49.45 million on 20 March 2024.

The deal covers the technical framework subscription project for the supply and installation of various office furniture and external equipment for the ministry, according to a bourse disclosure.

Waja expected that the three-year contract would have a positive impact on its revenues.

Last February, the listed firm inked a SAR 97.91 million contract for the rehabilitation process and engineering systems for an educational building.

