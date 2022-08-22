W Motors, a leading manufacturer of luxury hypercars in the Middle East, is all set for its entry into the Metaverse and Web3 space to create a pioneering immersive, innovative, and inclusive experience around their hypercars.

With Tokengate as a crucial partner, the company will become one of the first car manufacturers to use the Metaverse.

The W Motors Metaverse will constitute a hub where like-minded members can come together as part of a digital community, offering users a digitally native update to the age-old experience of designing cars, building models, and playing racing games.

A unique collection of 10,000 “HyperWolves” NFT Profile Pictures will serve as a gateway for the W Motors Metaverse and digital roadmap. These NFTs will represent the spirit animal of the W Motors cars, the Wolf. Owners of HyperWolves NFTs will have exclusive access to the world of W Motors from track days, global motorsports events, and community-driven hypercar designs, to factory tours, where users are able to follow the hypercars’ journey from the origination to the building process.

In addition, NFT holders will be awarded a virtual car designed by W Motors. The car will be selected from a series of exclusive, rare, and never-seen-before hypercars, including 110 Fenyr SuperSport and 7 Lykan HyperSport models, from which the latter were featured in the Fast and Furious 7 blockbuster movie.

HyperWolves owners will eventually be able to customize their hypercars and integrate them into the web3 blockchain games. At a later stage, W Motors is planning to create its own metaverse and game for NFT holders.

The W Motors Metaverse will enable the company to push the boundaries of performance and design and create distinctive, limited edition car designs on a brand-new digital landscape, without any constraints.

This new venture will revolutionise customer experience , allowing W Motors to connect to a new type of customer with a new dimension, where members can meet, chat and share their interests .The Metaverse-centric experiences will enable W Motors to win greater loyalty and drive strong engagement through personalized and authentic brand interactions

Ralph Debbas, CEO of W Motors, commented: “This is an exciting time for our brand as we unveil our move into the Metaverse. We are staking a claim to the Metaverse space as the first step in our digital web3 journey and we aim to offer a range of fascinating digital content for our customers. We will push the boundaries and create ground-breaking enhanced and exclusive digital experiences to elevate their membership in the W Motors universe.”

As the official partner of W Motors Metaverse, Tokengate will allow the company to create and drive consumer engagement with delightful digital content and technical support.

Nathan Kaiser, Chairman of the Board at Tokengate, stated: “We are thrilled to be a partner of the W Motors Metaverse and will enable them to offer customers a deeper, more engaging digital experience. We will help them through the uncharted waters of the Metaverse and web3 space to create a digital W Motors universe that will represent their luxury hypercars.”

With its industry-leading expertise in metaverse and blockchain technologies, Tokengate is well-positioned to support W Motors in fulfilling its vision in this rapidly developing and expanding space. The flexibility of the platform will also attract curious enthusiasts and “NFT-First-Timers”, by offering the option to purchase an NFT via credit and debit cards, without the need for a crypto wallet.

The Metaverse is blurring the lines between our physical and digital worlds and W Motors is ready for its limitless potential to create user-driven, captivating experiences that prioritize ownership, creativity, and inclusivity. Keep an eye on the HyperWolves website and subscribe to the Discord platform for more news about the W Motors Metaverse and its unprecedented offerings.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).