Saudi Arabia - Emerson's new facility to enhance supply chain localisation in Saudi Arabia and strengthen regional presence

Saudi Amana Group, a leading construction company, has been selected by Emerson to construct its industrial manufacturing hub at the King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) in Saudi Arabia.

This landmark project represents one of the largest investments by Emerson in the Middle East and Africa region and underscores the company's commitment to expanding its presence in the Kingdom.

The new facility, scheduled to be operational by end of 2024, will serve as a hub for industrial customers in the region, offering a comprehensive range of services, including control systems engineering, staging and testing, manufacturing of differential pressure (DP) transmitters and control valves, pressure relief valve assembly, and solenoid valve assembly.

Emerson plans to build an innovation and manufacturing hub at SPARK, aligning with Saudi Arabia's 'Saudi Vision 2030' strategic framework. This visionary framework aims to promote local content, enhance localisation efforts, and reduce the nation's dependence on imports.

The hub will be developed in line with environmental sustainability principles, supporting Emerson's net-zero emission goals and SPARK's standards.

“The appointment of Saudi Amana is a significant step toward the realisation of Emerson's vision in Saudi Arabia,” said Hussein Zein, Vice-President, Emerson Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. “Emerson's journey in the kingdom has been marked by strategic investments and expansions in local manufacturing capabilities and we look forward to opening this new innovation and manufacturing hub.”

"In undertaking the Emerson Spark Project, Saudi Amana has embraced innovation and quality as our guiding principles and epitomises our commitment to delivering certainty, quality and reliability to our clients,” said Group Amana Chief Executive Officer Jihad Bsaibes.

He added: “Our unique approach, leveraging modular mechanical, electrical and plumbing services, and technology like Building Information Modeling, demonstrates our resourcefulness and efficiency, reducing waste and time to market. As we embark on this journey, we are proud to partner with Emerson, an industry leader in shaping the future of state-of-the-art production facilities. Together, we pave the way for a sustainable, innovative, and prosperous future."

