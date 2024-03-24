Saudi Arabian Military Industries has announced that one of its key units, SAMI Navantia Naval Industries, has launched the Naval Systems Integration and Development Center of Excellence (NSID) at the company’s headquarters in Riyadh.

The centre marks a significant milestone in SAMI Navantia’s contribution to achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, said a statement from SAMI.

It aims to enhance capabilities efficiently, provide advanced technologies and introduce modern approaches to meet the requirements of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

To ensure the centre performs its mission effectively, SAMI Navantia, with support from SAMI, has invested in computer equipment and programmes, it stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Commander of Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Fahad bin Abdullah Al-Ghofaily, said the centre marks a significant milestone in SAMI Navantia's contribution to achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

It aims to enhance capabilities efficiently, provide advanced technologies and introduce modern approaches to meet the requirements of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, stated Al Ghofaily during the inauguration ceremony which was attended by senior executives from SAMI and Navantia.

According to him, the company has also established clear procedures and policies that reaffirm its commitment to delivering the best products to serve the naval forces and solidify its position as a leading company in naval systems industries.

The centre seeks to integrate and develop naval systems with high-performance software and enhance local expertise, achieving naval forces’ independence by providing qualitative capabilities such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and unmanned vehicle integration, he added.

