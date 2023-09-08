Qatar - Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Company (QIMC) is expected to start the initial operations of its subsidiary Gizaz (Gulf Glass Factory) to produce as much as 1mn glass containers per day by mid of November 2023.

The design capacity of the plant in the first phase is 200 tonnes per day, approximately 1mn glass containers per day, through one furnace at a total cost of about QR320mn. Future expansion has been considered by adding a second furnace, which will raise the production capacity to about 450 tonnes per day and increase the total investments to about QR400mn.

The plant, which is located in the small and medium industries area, aims to produce glass containers used in the food and beverage industry, including mineral water, soft drinks, juices, dairy products, packaging of food products (pickles, oils, sauces, jams, honey, etc.).

It will cover local market's need for glass containers, which are currently being imported from foreign sources at high costs. Also, a portion of the project's products will be exported to international and neighbouring markets, especially Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, and Iraq.

These countries suffer from shortage of glass containers, as there are only a limited number of glass container factories, while the needs are high, considering the size and importance of the food industries in them. The project will have a great opportunity to compete in these as well as in other global markets.

The project – in which QIMC contributes with 50% of the capital in partnership with Qatari and non-Qatari investors – will contribute to the development and support of the food industry in the country, which is one of the most important sectors of the national economy in the future.

The technology is based on melting the raw materials including sand and other chemicals and additives in a special furnace at a temperature of about 1,600 degrees celsius. The raw materials mix will be converted into molten glass, using natural gas as the main source of energy.

Molten glass is then formed in special moulds to take the required shape, it is then cooled in stages, and the final products are packed after ensuring their quality and compliance with client’s specifications.

The plant will use imported high quality silica sand in addition to the local sand available from the Qatar Sand Treatment Plant of QIMC. Other natural raw materials and chemicals will be added in varying quantities to improve the quality and properties of the glass and reduce the melting point of sand. It should also be noted that the project team is working on the development of a project for using crushed recycled glass (Cullet) to be added to the main project.

The plant was designed, and its equipment and production lines were supplied and installed by a specialised Italian company (Falornitech), while the buildings and other facilities were constructed by a local contracting company.

Since its inception in 1990, QIMC has contributed to more than 20 projects in various industrial sectors in Qatar, using natural resources and intermediate inputs available locally and regionally.

