UAE - Marshall-Tufflex, the UK's leading manufacturer of cable management solutions, has partnered with Vivasvaan Industrial Company to introduce its conduit and accessory products to the GCC region.

An Industrial company based in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (Kizad), Vivasvaan is promoted by Aquaplex Holdings which has excellent access to varied markets through top-class transport infrastructure with multimodal connectivity by sea, road and future rail networks.

A major player in the cable sector, Marshall-Tufflex has been manufacturing cable management products for 80 years from its headquarters and production facility in the UK.

The collaboration will see Vivasvaan Industrial manufacturing Marshall-Tufflex’s conduit range to British Standard BS EN IEC 61386-21:2021+A11:2021 for distribution in this key market.

On the strategic deal, Ravi A. Hinduja, CEO of Vivasvaan Industrial Company, said “We are delighted to partner with Marshall-Tufflex. As a well-respected British brand with a rich heritage in plastic extrusion, we are looking forward to working with the team to support our customers in the region with cable management products they can trust.”

From its factory located in Abu Dhabi, and under its trading arm Aquaplex, Vivasvaan Industrial will be manufacturing Marshall-Tufflex black and white conduit and fittings between 20mm and 50mm, plus surface and flush mounted boxes.

These products will be manufactured to Marshall-Tufflex’s specification and standards meaning customers in the Gulf region will be able to experience the same great quality as they would expect from the group's manufacturing facility in the UK, he stated.

On the new partnership, Michael Ballard, International Sales Director at Marshall-Tufflex said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Vivasvaan Industrial. We are a well-established and respected company that shares our values and engineering principles and I firmly believe that this manufacturing partnership will enable us to strongly re-establish Marshall-Tufflex in the Gulf market.”

The company is dedicated to supplying cable management systems to a range of markets including, commercial, industrial, healthcare and education, he added.

