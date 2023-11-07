South Korea’s Heerim Architects & Planners has announced that it has secured the architectural design contract for Hyundai Motor Company’s new automobile assembly plant coming up in Saudi Arabia.

The project, a joint venture with Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF (Public Investment Fund), will be set up within the King Abdullah Economic City, located some 100 km north of Jeddah.

The Saudi plant is Hyundai's first-ever regional foray from where it plans to manufacture 50,000 vehicles per annum.

On the contract win, Heerim said this is its second Hyundai plant win, following the Genesis factory in Ulsan.

"We are continuously expanding our track record of orders in the high-tech field," said a company spokesman.

"Through our Riyadh-based subsidiary, we are actively discovering and bidding on various projects unfolding throughout Saudi Arabia," he added.

