Morocco has officially launched the construction of Africa’s largest car tire factory in the Driouch province, local press reports said at the weekend.

The factory, located within Betoya Industrial Acceleration Zone, is developed by China's Shandong Yongsheng Rubber through its Moroccan subsidiary Goldensun Tyre Morocco, with total investment estimated at 6.7 billion Moroccan dirhams ($745 million).

Morocco’s Minister Delegate in charge of Investment, Karim Zidane, as well as regional and local officials attended the launch ceremony last week, the report said.

The factory will cover an area of about 52 hectares and is expected to create 1,737 direct jobs, in addition to hundreds of indirect jobs during construction and operation, it said, adding that the plant is projected to produce up to 18 million tires per year.

The project benefits from a strategic location near the Nador West Med port, which gives it direct access to European and African markets.

It will also include research and development units to help transfer technology and support industrial innovation in Morocco.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

