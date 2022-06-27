India has offered to set up production facilities for manufacturing light combat aircraft (LCA) as well as helicopters in Egypt, the Economic Times reported on Monday citing unnamed sources.

According to the sources, the Egyptian Air Force has a requirement of close to 70 light combat jets, with a focus on local production and technology transfer. At present, the nation operates a mixed fleet of US, French and Russian origin jets and has been keen on setting up aeronautical manufacturing facilities, the report said.

The Egyptian Air Force chief is expected to visit India soon for talks, during which expertise in manufacturing as well as maintenance of aircraft fleet will be showcased.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday said it is participating in a month-long tactical leadership programme in Egypt with three Su-30 MKI jets, two C-17 transport aircraft and 57 personnel.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

