Cairo – The board of directors of Industrial Engineering Company for Construction and Development (ICON) agreed to establish a company as per the regulating laws in Saudi Arabia with capital of SAR 5 million.

The new company will manufacture, deliver, and install prefabricated buildings and caravans, according to a bourse disclosure on Wednesday.

Since its inception in 1977, ICON, a subsidiary of Arab Contractors Company, has been a pioneer in steel construction cladding and prefabricated buildings in Egypt.

