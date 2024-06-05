Dubai Science Park’s ongoing expansion project will increase its storage and logistics capacity by 147 percent, helping to address the growing demand for Grade-A spaces amid rising global appetite for research and development (R&D), the region’s leading destination for scientific advancements has announced on the side-lines of the BIO International Convention held in California on 3rd to 6th June.

Spanning 200,000 sq.ft., the new storage and logistics spaces will empower the destination’s growing base of more than 500 customers, including global life, energy, and environment science leaders such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer, BeiGene, and GE Healthcare, in addition to 6,500 professionals across the life, energy, and environmental sciences to accelerate regional R&D innovation.

“The progress of any nation is inextricably linked to the pace of scientific innovation and an unrelenting commitment to pursuing holistic, evidence-based excellence,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park at TECOM Group PJSC.

“Enabling the regional scientific industry to reach its full potential requires addressing, and often pre-empting, the needs of the community of researchers and thinkers that are redefining our collective future. Dubai Science Park already unites the world’s brightest minds across research and testing through to manufacturing and distribution with the ecosystem and infrastructure needed to achieve their business objectives and drive sustainable growth. As localised R&D and innovation pick up pace in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, Dubai Research and Development Programme, and We the UAE 2031 strategies, the demand for an industry-dedicated destination like Dubai Science Park is poised to grow. Our ecosystem is evolving to match the needs of our customers today and tomorrow.”

Due for completion next year, the project will increase total gross leasable storage area to 336,000 sq.ft. at Dubai Science Park, which is the storage and logistics base for global industry leaders including Epygen Labs, which operates a laboratory for industrial enzymes at the location; Elixir Pharma, which has a secondary packing and batch release site at the science hub; and Al Wakeel Recycling, which runs a facility to recycle food and other consumer goods at the destination.

Dubai Science Park is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts, which include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Industrial City.