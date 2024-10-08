Abu Dhabi – Borouge recently signed an agreement with Union Pipes Industry (UPI) at a total value of AED 20 million where the listed company will supply UPI with 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) polypropylene, according to a press release.

The recycled polyolefins will be used to produce customised pallets for Borouge’s logistics operations as the company serves customers in more than 50 countries across Asia​​, the Middle East, and Africa.

Upon the agreement, Borouge will supply quality assured recyclates to UPI to produce pallets using two of its partners, Qonexa and Intraco Pallet, where the pallets will be used by Borouge to deliver the company’s innovative products to customers around the world.

Khalfan Mohamed Al Muhairi, SVP MEAE Borouge, said: “Borouge’s partnership with UPI demonstrates our commitment to leveraging innovation and technological solutions to enhance end-of-life recyclability and promote the use of recycled polypropylene across all the industries we serve.”

Al Muhairi added: “Recycling and sustainability are integral to Borouge’s long-term strategy. We continue to champion circular business models through national and global partnerships that are enhancing the quality and availability of recycled polyolefins.”

​​​The sustainability ambitions of the listed company include its pledge to reach Net Zero carbon emissions for Scope 1 and 2 by 2045. Meanwhile, Borouge has set interim 2030 goals of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by 25% and energy intensity by 30%.

Chairman of Union Pipes Industry, Qassim Abdulrahman Al Sharafi, said: “This marks another milestone in our longstanding partnership with Borouge, which spans more than 25 years and is a testament to its commitment to supporting the growth of the local economy, which UPI is a part of.”

Al Sharafi concluded: “This collaboration has resulted in the delivery of polyethylene pipes made from high-quality Borouge materials to over 60 countries worldwide. We are excited to be part of the solution in minimising plastic waste and contributing to the circular economy.”

It is worth highlighting that Borouge logged net profits worth $581 million in the firsts half (H1) of 2024.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

