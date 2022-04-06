Gulf Coca-Cola Beverages said that Coca-Cola’s bottlers in UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman have been certified as a Great Place to Work in all four countries, with the UAE placed in the top 15% of large companies for the 2021-22 rankings.

Ranking 17th on the list the UAE entity, Coca-Cola Al Ahlia Beverages Company (CCABC) was one of 125 organizations in UAE, seven in Bahrain, 23 in Qatar and four in Oman to be certified.

The certification was received after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Middle East, and results were based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.

Mohamed Akeel, CEO of CCABC said: “2021 is the first year that CCABC has applied to be certified as a Great Place to Work, and we are extremely proud to get listed across the four markets we operate in and to be among the top 20 best places to work is a proud moment for us all. This certification is a testament to the great work we are doing in the Middle East. We value a workplace culture that is not only diverse and inclusive but allows everyone to thrive, everywhere we do business.”

