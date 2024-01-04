Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), one of the world’s largest aluminium smelters, has set a new record with the production of 1,620,665 metric tonnes (MT) in 2023, an increase of 20,554 MT versus 1,600,111 metric tonnes (MT) in 2022 (+1.3% year-on-year).

Commenting on this milestone, Alba’s Chief Executive Officer Ali Al Baqali stated: “We are proud to have once again exceeded our own production target for the year. Today, we celebrate not just numbers but the human capital behind such achievement.

“I also take the opportunity to thank the Chairman of the Board Khalid Al Rumaihi for his leadership and guidance as well as the members of the board for their support throughout 2023,” he said.

Alba celebrated this achievement with a ceremony on Thursday (January 4) at its Oasis, which was attended by the company’s executive management, directors, managers and employees from various departments.

