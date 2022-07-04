The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GE Digital to accelerate the digital transformation of the Emirate’s manufacturing sector.

This will be done by leveraging innovative solutions to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0), according to a joint statement from ADDED and GE.

The agreement was signed by Sameh Abdulla Al Qubaisi, Director General of Economic Affairs at ADDED and Dr Dalya Al Muthanna, President of GE in the UAE and Global Chief of Strategy & Operations for GE International Markets, following the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ Forum as part of the UAE's plans to boost the industrial sector.

ADDED and GE Digital will collaborate to adopt circular economy strategies to drive a more productive, competitive, advanced, and innovative sector while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and other pollutants.

“The partnership with GE is a testament of our efforts to ensure that Abu Dhabi’s smart and circular economy is supported by strong alliances and clear objectives. The manufacturing sector is the largest non-oil Gross Domestic Product contributor, with an estimated AED 83.5 billion added to Abu Dhabi’s GDP. Such initiatives with strategic global partners will guide the industrial sector towards playing an even greater role in economic diversification, and thus multiplying contributions to the economy,” Sameh Abdulla Al Qubaisi, Director General of Economic Affairs of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said.

“Abu Dhabi is incentivising manufacturers by empowering them as they transition to Industry 4.0 technologies. We will continue to support and pave the way for the industries of the future based on sustainable, smart, innovative methods and practices,” he added.

Through this agreement, GE Digital will provide its expertise to accelerate the pace of technological transformation in the industrial sector and share best practices for designing and launching incentive packages to advance the shift towards applications of the Industry 4.0, support the UAE Sustainability and circular economy initiatives, the statement said.

GE Digital will also work closely together with ADDED to provide skillset development programmes to increase diversified technical knowledge in the manufacturing community, aligned with Abu Dhabi Government’s vision to upskill human capital and enable a future-ready workforce, it added.

The UAE’s manufacturing sector plays a pivotal role in the diversification of the national economy, with Abu Dhabi accounting for 40% of that and having invested more than AED 51 billion over the past 15 years to establish a robust industrial infrastructure. Such initiatives by ADDED and GE Digital serve to expedite the adoption of circular manufacturing operations and implement the efficiencies of technology offered by Industry 4.0 advancements. GE will provide advisory services on designing a program aligned to support the digital transformation of the sector.

“Through its continuous digital transformation, the manufacturing sector in the UAE is in a strong position to drive greater productivity and efficiency, lower total cost of ownership, and increase profitability. We are pleased to partner with ADDED to advance Abu Dhabi and UAE’s position as a global hub for the Fourth Industrial Revolution by leveraging innovative solutions while also contributing to nurturing a knowledge economy. Additionally, we will work together with ADDED to drive the adoption of circular manufacturing operations for a more sustainable future for all,” Dr Dalya Al Muthanna, President of GE in the UAE and Global Chief of Strategy & Operations for GE International Markets, said.

With the digitalisation of the industrial space across all sectors, GE is fostering a culture of innovation across the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey and Pakistan. Its advanced technological solutions and the Industrial Internet of Things is helping to serve customers better while meeting the growing needs of the region. GE’s innovation, research and learning centers, in collaboration with its partners, play a key role in building and empowering local capabilities to prepare for a new digital industrial era.

