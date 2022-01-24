BEIJING: Mainland China reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 23, up from 56 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 18 of the new cases were locally transmitted, down from 19 a day earlier, and the rest imported.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 27 from 34 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Jan. 23, mainland China had reported 105,660 cases.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Liangping Gao; Editing by Christian Schmollinger) ((Gabriel.Crossley@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2127;))